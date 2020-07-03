ADOC Inmate Escapes from Childersburg Community Based Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

An inmate has escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility.

Alabama Department of Corrections said 38-year-old Johnathan Stan Smitherman was unaccounted for during an institutional bed roster count on the morning of July 3.

Smitherman is described as 5’5″ and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing State Issued White clothing.

Smitherman is currently serving a 20 year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Stan Smitherman, you are asked to ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.