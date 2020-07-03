Alabama reports highest number of daily virus cases at 1,700

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama reported more than 1,700 new confirmed Coronavirus cases – the highest number yet for a single day – as doctors and health officials expressed concern about further spread during the holiday weekend.

The state on Thursday surpassed the previous high water mark for the most infections reported in a 24-hour period, while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also reached a new high of 843.

State Health Officer Scott Harris urged people to be cautious during the July 4 holiday weekend.

