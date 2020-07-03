Dallas Co. Election Officials Prep for Runoff Election Amid Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County officials are making their final preparations for the upcoming primary runoff election.

The primary runoffs are less than two weeks away. Dallas County voters will choose a new tax collector — and two new county commissioners.

The election is set for July 14th — following a three month postponement — due to COVID-19.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says several safety measures have been put in place to keep voters safe at the polls.

“We have masks going to be made available to them, we will have social distancing, implementing social distancing. We will have gloves, we will have hand sanitizers,” he said.

Two seats on the Dallas County Commission are up for grabs — in runoffs between Mike Irwin and Vivian Rogers in District 2 — and Jan Justice and William Lumpkin in District 4.

Tanika Wagner-Neely and Janet Frasier are in the runoff for Tax Collector.