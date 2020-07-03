Hot And Humid With Afternoon Storms Independence Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a very hot and humid day before showers and storms cooled most locations down during the afternoon. Temperatures surged into the low to mid 90s area-wide, while heat index temperatures were in the low 100s at times. One “wave” of storms marches into southwest Alabama this evening, but additional showers or storms could pop up elsewhere in our area. Looks like the coverage of rain gradually decreases as the evening goes on, with most of the area rain-free by midnight. Expect temperatures around the mid 80s at 7PM, falling to around 80° by 9PM, then into the upper 70s by 11PM. Lows settle in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The Fourth Of July starts off partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. The morning looks dry, so that may be prime-time for outdoor grilling. Scattered showers and storms erupt after midday, but it looks like the coverage of rain may be a bit lower compared to Friday. Otherwise, expect plenty of heat and humidity with highs in the low to mid 90s again. Meanwhile, heat index temperatures peak in the upper 90s to low 100s. Most of the rain tapers off after sunset, so hopefully local city fireworks celebrations won’t be interrupted. Saturday night looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Rinse and repeat on Sunday. A dry and partly cloudy morning followed by scattered to numerous afternoon showers and storms. Sunday will also be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index temperatures peaking in the upper 90s to low 100s.

High rain chances continue next week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday might feature the best chance for rain over the next eight days. As usual, most of the rain occurs during the daytime. However, temperatures still reach the low 90s most afternoons. The nights look warm and humid next Monday through Friday, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances decrease a touch late next week through early next weekend. Many locations could reach the mid 90s next Thursday through Saturday afternoon.