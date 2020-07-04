Alabama Department of Labor Introduces New Appointment Process

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Labor has created an appointment process for people to get in-person help with employment claims after people were sleeping overnight in a parking lot in the hopes of seeing someone.

The department announced that beginning on July 6 it will take 300 appointments per day in Montgomery. The Labor Department had been seeing people on the campus of Alabama State University, but the limited slots meant people were lining up at night in the hopes of seeing someone.

Volunteer groups began distributing water to those waiting in line. The department said information about obtaining an appointment is available on their website. Unemployment claims skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, overwhelming the state system.

