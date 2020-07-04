Church of the Highlands to Pause In-Person services and Resume Online Services Only

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Church of the Highlands has announced that in-person services have been postponed after reopening to the public late last month. The announcement comes amid the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the communities.

According to the church’s FaceBook page, after the senior pastor, Pastor Chris met with the elders for prayer and discussion of the topic, the decision was unanimous to pause in-person services and resume worshipping online for the next several weeks until further notice.