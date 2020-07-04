Increasing Rain Chances Sunday Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Independence day was hot and humid, but there weren’t many showers or storms around through 4PM. Most of today’s rain was across southwest and north-central Alabama. However, isolated showers and storms could still develop through this evening. However, looks like any showers and storms that form quickly fizzle away after sunset. It still looks like local fireworks showers won’t be interrupted by showers or storms. However, it will still be very warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at 7PM under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall into the low 80s by 9PM, then into the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday morning looks dry, but the areal coverage of showers and storms increases Sunday afternoon. A wave of low pressure is expected to develop in the northern gulf coast tonight, then lift into south Alabama Sunday. This looks like the focus for shower and storms development Sunday. We could see showers first develop across far south Alabama around midday, then gradually develop further north as the afternoon goes on. Temperatures look hot, with highs in the low 90s before rain serves to cool the area off. Heat index temperatures could peak in the upper 90s to low 100s. Most of the rain tapers off Sunday night, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The wave of low pressure lingers across south Alabama early next week. Expect numerous to widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Coverage will be highest during the afternoon. However, isolated to scattered activity could linger through Monday and Tuesday night. With the high coverage of rain, expect more clouds than sun each day. However, temperatures remain a bit cooler, with upper 80s to low 90s Monday, and mid to upper 80s Tuesday.

Rain chances remain quite high for this time of year on Wednesday, but gradually decline through the end of the week. Still, expect at least scattered showers and storms through Friday. With the lower chance for rain, models hint at many locations warming into the mid 90s Friday afternoon. Lower to mid 90° heat continues into next weekend, while the chance for afternoon showers and storms remains pretty high each day.