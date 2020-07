by Alabama News Network Staff

The ALEA Marine Patrol has confirmed to Alabama News Network that a man has drowned at Lake Martin.

Lt. Mark Fuller says a 24-year-old man went under and never resurfaced around 7 o’clock last night.

His body was later recovered.

Lt. Fuller says this happened in the Eclectic area of Lake Martin just off Kowaliga Bay.

