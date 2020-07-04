Pandemic Delays Case of Man Held in Lowndes County Sheriff Slaying

by Alabama News Network Staff

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. – The coronavirus pandemic is delaying the case of a man charged in the shooting death of sheriff John ” Big John” Williams.

Court proceedings are on hold in Lowndes County, which has the state’s highest virus infection rate. Grand jurors have yet to take up the case of 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.

Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death last November of Sheriff Williams. Although this month’s grand jury session was canceled because of the pandemic an investigation is still underway. It will likely be early next year before a grand jury reviews the shooting.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Montgomery Advertiser.)