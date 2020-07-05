22-Year-Old Charged in Deadly Shooting at Riverchase Galleria

by Samantha Williams

In a Sunday evening press conference, the Hoover Police Department announced 22-year-old Montez Moses Coleman of Birmingham was arrested as a suspect in the July 3rd Riverchase Galleria mall shooting.

Coleman is at the Jefferson County Jail charged with Capital Murder and 3 counts of Assault 2nd degree in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta De’Marco Giles. Three others were also injured, two adults and one other juvenile.

Hoover’s PD chief says Coleman and five other males got into a verbal argument then shots were fired. He says none of the people involved in the altercation were injured, only the four bystanders.

Authorities are searching for the five other suspects. If you have any information, call Hoover PD at 205-822-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.