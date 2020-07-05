54-Year-Old Man Was Killed in ATV Accident Saturday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Banks man is dead after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

According to Senior Trooper Michael Carswell, Moses Lee, 54, was killed when the Polaris Sportsman ATV he was driving struck another Polaris ATV then hit a tree.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 239 near the 20-mile marker, approximately nine miles south of Union Springs. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.