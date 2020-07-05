8-year-old Girl Killed in Atlanta Fourth of July Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Atlanta on the Fourth of July after at least two people in a crowd opened fire on a car she was in. Authorities identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl’s grief-stricken mother.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the mayor reported at least two shooters were involved and were being sought. The shooting happened near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer June 12. The Wendy’s was later burned, and the area has become a flashpoint for demonstrations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)