Auburn University Receives a Grant to Help Foster Farm Conservation Practices

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A $3 million grant will help encourage new conservation practices by Alabama farmers. A statement from Auburn University says the college of agriculture is getting the money to help row farms through an Agriculture Department program.

Project leader Rishi Prasad says many soils in the state are low in organic matter and need rebuilding. Farms also need assistance with irrigation practices, which are important because of summertime droughts. The program will additionally help farmers evaluate how much commercial fertilizers are being lost in the environment. Three farms in different parts of the state will be used to demonstrate new conservation practices.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)