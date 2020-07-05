Deadly Car Crash in Butler County

by Samantha Williams

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Butler County man. Cleveon Walker, 52, of McKenzie, was killed when the 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. on July 4.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials tell us Mr. Walker was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Hank Williams Road, about 12 miles southwest of Georgiana.

ALEA State Troopers are continuing the investigation.