Montgomery County Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Sunday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:16 a.m. on July 5, 2020, has claimed the life of a Montgomery County man.

Tiara Cortez Massey, 31, of Montgomery, was killed when the 2008 Infinity M45 he was driving left the roadway and struck a parked Commercial Motor Vehicle Trailer.

Mr. Massey was using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash occurred on AL 131 approximately one mile north of the Baker Hill Community.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.