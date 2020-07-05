Numerous To Widespread Showers And Storms Monday And Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was another hot and humid early July afternoon. Temperatures rose into the low 90s during the afternoon. However, heat index or “feels like” temperatures were hotter, ranging from the mid to upper 90s at times. Showers and storms developed across south Alabama, but were mainly concentrated along and just north of highway 84 through 4PM. The main axis of showers and storms could gradually shift north through this evening, so if you haven’t seen rain yet, you still could. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and warm evening. Temperatures slide from the mid 80s at 7PM to the low 80s by 9PM and upper 70s by 11PM. Most of the showers and storms fizzle away tonight, but isolated showers remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s.

An area of surface low pressure appears to be developing across south Mississippi Sunday afternoon. This low drifts towards south Alabama Monday, enhancing our coverage of showers and storms. Expect numerous to widespread showers and storms by the afternoon, with an otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Temperatures remain a bit cooler as a result, but highs still warm into the mid and upper 80s. Many of the showers and storms taper off Monday night, but isolated to scattered activity could linger overnight. Numerous to widespread showers and storms erupt by Tuesday afternoon while the surface low drifts into Georgia. Again, due to that and widespread cloud-cover, temperatures only warm into the mid to upper 80s.

The surface low drifts towards the Carolina coastline Wednesday. However, heat and humidity remain abundant in our area. Scattered to numerous showers and storms develop Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances look a touch lower Thursday and Friday, but expect at least scattered storms each day. High temperatures trend up, with highs in the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

Decent rain chances continue through next Weekend. Saturday and Sunday both feature a scattered coverage of showers and storms. Temperatures look hot, with many locations reaching the mid 90s.