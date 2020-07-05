Scaled-Back Fishing Rodeo Planned at Dauphin Island

by Alabama News Network Staff

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) – Organizers are scaling back plans for a major fishing tournament on the Alabama coast so it can be held despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has grown to include music events and a “liars contest” during 86 years in operation. The three-day event draws thousands.

This year’s tournament will just involve fishing when it begins July 17 at Dauphin Island. A news release from the state conservation agency says officials didn’t want to give people any reasons to congregate during the event. The rodeo is billed as the nation’s largest saltwater fishing tournament.

