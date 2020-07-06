Attorney General Steve Marshall Applauds Supreme Court Decision Upholding Federal Ban on Robocalls

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall applauded a U.S. Supreme Court decision Monday upholding a federal law banning robocalls that has been in effect since 1991.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in the case Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc., that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)’s ban on robocalls will remain law despite a legal challenge from robocallers.

“Over 3.7 million complaints were filed nationally last year against illegal robocallers,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Overturning the federal robocall ban would have opened the floodgates to even more harassing calls on Americans. I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision today to keep the federal ban on robocalls and allow States to continue to take legal action against illegal robocallers in order to safeguard the privacy of our citizens.

“In March, I joined 32 other State attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal robocall ban and States’ rights to seek justice for our residents against illegal robocallers. Today’s ruling is a victory for consumer rights.”

The 33-state coalition filing the amicus brief included Indiana, North Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.