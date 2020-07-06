AUM Releases Plan for Returning to School for Fall 2020 Semester

by Alabama News Network Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people wondering what will be the plan for returning to school. What will colleges do has been a major question.

Auburn University at Montgomery has released their plan for the upcoming Fall semester.

AUM will require students and employees to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in classrooms and other public areas on campus.

AUM plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, August 17. Other adjustments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic include a modified academic calendar. Face-to-face instruction will end on November 20. Students will complete coursework and finals remotely after Thanksgiving break.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus for a new academic year,” AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said. “Our ‘Re-Opening AUM’ guidelines represent a flexible management plan that will allow us to make adjustments regardless of what course the COVID-19 pandemic may take. While we believe face-to-face instruction best aligns with our mission as a university, we will be prepared to make necessary changes should the need arise.”

“Re-Opening AUM” Guidelines