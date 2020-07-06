Crimestoppers: Covington County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Register Sex Offender

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of Absconded Sex Offender Daniel J. Ervin. Ervin is described as a 36-year-old black male, 6’1 ft.in height, weighing approximately 180lbs.

Ervin is a registered Sex Offender in Andalusia but has failed to register. Ervin has been convicted on several sex charges out of Illinois and Oregon. His location is unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel Ervin please contact Investigator Beth Johnson with the Andalusia Police Deparatment at 334-428-2608 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).