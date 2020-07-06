Hot & Humid With Scattered Storms!

by Shane Butler

Nothing all that unusual about this weeks weather setup. We expect hot and humid conditions along with scattered showers and t-storms each day. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. Overnights will be warm and muggy with lower to mid 70s for lows. Those afternoon showers and t-storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes. Rainfall potential will vary from one place to another but some spots could pick up 1 or 2 inches in a heavy downpour. Looks like we begin to see fewer storms but higher heat late week. We pick up a westerly wind flow and temps begin climbing into the lower to mid 90s going into the upcoming weekend. You add in the humidity and now your talking heat indices hitting 100 to 105.