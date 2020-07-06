Montgomery Man Charged with Murder of Off-Duty MPD Detective

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the shooting death of detective Tanisha Pughsley, 27, of Montgomery.

On Monday, July 6, at about 2:15 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6700 block of Overview Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with the victim, Tanisha Pughsley, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. She was

pronounced deceased on scene.

MPD charged Brandon Webster, 24, of Montgomery, with Attempted Murder, Capital Murder during a Burglary in the first degree, and Capital Murder in violation of a court issued Protection Order. Webster was identified as the suspect, later taken into custody.

1/2 Brandon Webster Arrest Date: 7/6/20 Charge(s): Capital Murder (2 counts) & Attempted Murder

2/2 Tanisha Pughsley



He was taken into custody by United States Marshals Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Further investigation indicates that it was domestic related.