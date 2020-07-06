Montgomery Man Charged with Murder of Off-Duty MPD Detective
The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the shooting death of detective Tanisha Pughsley, 27, of Montgomery.
On Monday, July 6, at about 2:15 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6700 block of Overview Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with the victim, Tanisha Pughsley, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. She was
pronounced deceased on scene.
MPD charged Brandon Webster, 24, of Montgomery, with Attempted Murder, Capital Murder during a Burglary in the first degree, and Capital Murder in violation of a court issued Protection Order. Webster was identified as the suspect, later taken into custody.
He was taken into custody by United States Marshals Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Further investigation indicates that it was domestic related.