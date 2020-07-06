Teen Charged with Murder in Wilcox Co. Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One person is dead — and another is behind bars — after a shooting early Sunday morning in Wilcox County.

Sheriff Earnest Evans says 17 year old Steven Etheridge is charged with murder in the shooting death of 22 year old Markeesa Pettway.

“A murder case is a Class-A felony, so he’s being charged as an adult,” said Evans.

The shooting happened in the Boykin community near Rosewood Lane and County Road 29. Evans says the two men got into an argument about a race car — that escalated into a shooting.

“Mister Pettway was transported to a Selma hospital where he was pronounced dead on the scene at the hospital. Mister Etheridge was arrested and placed in the Prince Arnold Detention Center for murder,” said Evans.

Etheridge is being held without bond.

The investigation into the shooting remains on-going.

Anyone with information can call the Wilcox Sheriff’s Office at (334) 682-4715.