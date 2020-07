by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the US Marshals, James Burton Dunn has been taking into police custody and charged with Ke’Aira Battle’s murder.

On Friday, June 19, authorities found Battle’s body outside of Elmore Community Hospital. An investigation determined she died of a gunshot.

The Wetumpka and Montgomery Police Departments started a joint investigation into the murder after evidence showed the crime to have happened between multiple jurisdictions.