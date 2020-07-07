Heating Up This Weekend!

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass remains in place across the state. This will be the fuel for daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches can’t be ruled through late week. Some individual storms could drop that much in an hour or two. Where storms aren’t occurring, we have to deal with the heat. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s through Friday. Over the upcoming weekend, temps climb into the mid 90s. You factor in the humidity and it’s going to feel more like 100 to 105.