Alabama Inmate Serving 15-Year Sentence for Rape Dies from Coronavirus

Raymond Earl Allen, a 59-year-old inmate who was serving a 15-year sentence for rape out of Montgomery County at St. Clair Correctional Facility (St. Clair) in Springville, passed away on July 6.

On June 29, inmate Allen immediately was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair’s infirmary after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as he was considered high-risk due to end-stage renal disease. Upon admission to the hospital, he was tested for COVID-19 and subsequently returned a positive test result. Allen remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that one (1) inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19. All existing quarantine protocols or newly implemented practices, as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director, are being maintained at each facility where positive inmates currently are housed.

Ninety-seven (97) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, fifty-nine (59) of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed via self-reporting that:

•one (1) staff member at the Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alexander City

•two (2) staff members at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore,

•four (4) staff members at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These seven (7) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine as advised.

Eighty-two (82) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred (100) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.