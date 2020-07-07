Death Investigation Underway in Tallassee Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jul 7, 2020 9:43 PM CDT Updated: Jul 7, 2020 9:46 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Tallassee Police are conducting a death investigation. According to police Chief Matthew Higgins, a 22-year-old woman was found dead on Joy Street around 11:15 this morning. Police are now awaiting autopsy results. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest. Categories: Crime, News Tags: Alabama News Network, Chief Matthew Higgins, Joy Street FacebookTwitterPinterestemail