Elmore County Expanding Broadband Coverage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County is expanding its broadband coverage. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Elmore County Commission.

A study for the area determined there was a need fore more hotspots for the school system and rural areas. Currently, there are 74 public hotspots available throughout the county. The expansion plans to increase that number to nearly 100 sites over the next several months.

The Elmore County School System caters to over 11,000 students and many of them do not have access to the internet.