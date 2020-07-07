Escaping Domestic Violence: Local Experts Weigh In

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you or someone you know is trapped in an abusive relationship, call 1-800-650-6522 or 334-263-0218

Do you know how to escape domestic violence and abuse? Many times a restraining order is not enough to keep you and your family safe.

The recent murder of MPD Detective Tanisha Pughsley proves that in some cases, a restraining order will not do.

“It’s a great start, but that’s a piece of paper and unfortunately people don’t honor what’s on a court order and what’s on a piece of paper,” says Marjorie Baker of the One Place Family Justice Center.

The Family Sunshine Center and One Place Family Justice Center are just two of the many resources available to victims.

Officials say one of the most important ways to end domestic abuse is a detailed escape and safety plan.

A good safety plan would include stashed clothing and money for a quick escape and a second set of keys hidden in a safe place.

Having an emergency contact with a code word, phrase , or action is also recommended.

Seeking shelter from the abuser may seem extreme, but in many cases it is the difference between life and death.

A family or close friend is a good shelter place, but domestic violence resource centers can provide anonymous shelter for victims also.

The resource centers will also help with legal council, cases management, and developing an escape plan.

For additional information , visit the websites listed below.

http://familysunshine.org

https://www.oneplacefjc.org