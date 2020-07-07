Montgomery Public Schools Reopening Plan

by Andrew James

With just over a month left until Montgomery Public Schools students return to class, there are still questions about what school will look like as parents choose between virtual and in-person schooling.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says even the first day of school, right now scheduled for August 10th, could still change. Students will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked when they enter the school building. MPS will also provide face shields for teachers.

There will be isolation areas on buses and in schools for students who arrive showing any symptoms. Even with these plans in place, Dr. Moore says they will face challenges and changes throughout the school year because of COVID-19.

“If it keeps increasing the way that it is so rapidly across our state, then at some point we will be out of school again, for how long I don’t know,” explained Dr. Moore.

Starting Wednesday, forms will be available for parents to choose the virtual option or a transportation survey for students returning to face-to-face instruction. Parents can find those forms on their school websites.