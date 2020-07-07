Montgomery Requiring Face Coverings in Public

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery city council Tuesday has adopted a mask ordinance effective immediately.

The ordinance requires facial coverings to be worn at all times by anyone over the age of 6 who can medically tolerate doing so in public spaces with 10 or more people. The ordinance will be in effect for 30 days unless the council repeals or amends it on July 21.

Failure to comply with the ordinance will result in a 25 dollar fine for individuals and 250 dollar fine for business. If a business fails to comply a second time, it can be subjected to a 14-day suspension. To see the full order you can visit the city’s website.