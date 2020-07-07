Pike Road’s Browning talks Football as AHSAA meets with Dept. of Education

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY – The AHSAA met with its Fall Sports and Football Coaches’ Committees Tuesday through an online virtual meeting and heard updates from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board Committee and the Alabama State Department of Education.

ALSDE State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey gave a brief update concerning the Roadmap to Reopening Schools plan. AHSAA Medical Advisory Board chairman Dr. James Robinson and board member Dr. Jeffery Dugas updated the committees on most recent data and best practices relating to high school sports actvities.

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese, Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs and the AHSAA executive staff discussed the upcoming fall sports season and current COVID 19 challenges that still loom ahead.

Committee members and the AHSAA staff discussed being proactive and the importance of continuing to be at the forefront of following best health and safety practices.

Mr. Savarese enlisted input from the committee members concerning options for fall sports play moving forward. The AHSAA plans to present any recommendations to the Central Board of Control for review and approval at the Board’s next meeting, which has been set for July 22.

“We are grateful to Dr. Mackey and Mr. (Terry) Roller of the ALSDE, and Dr. Robinson and Dr. Dugas of our Medical Advisory Committee for taking the time to join our committee meeting,” said Savarese. “And we appreciate the discussion and input we received from our own committee members.

“Our world would be in better shape concerning the recent increase in COVID cases if everyone followed the health and safety examples our coaches and administrators provide and practice daily.”