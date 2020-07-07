Rain Showers Remain in Generous Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

ACTIVE RADAR AT TIMES: Today and tomorrow we will continue to deal with numerous showers and storms at times. Expect more clouds than sun, very muggy conditions and highs in the 80s. Rainfall totals are going to vary greatly across the state with some locations receiving little to no rain, while other spots could receive several inches.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Late in the week, the showers and storms should thin out a bit and become more scattered in nature, more typical of summertime in Alabama, as the air gets drier and the upper low pulls away. With the slightly lower rain chances, temps will increase with highs climbing into the lower 90s these two days.

HOT WEEKEND WEATHER: Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions and highs will range from the low to mid 90s and with such high humidity levels, heat index values will be well over 100° this weekend, and perhaps near the 105° Heat Advisory criteria. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will dot the radar each afternoon and evening, again, nothing too unusual for mid-July in Alabama. Also, this weekend we may have to watch developments to our northwest, as model data is starting to show the potential for complexes of strong storms developing and moving into Alabama…stay tuned!!!

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels tick up again, and we will mention the typical risk of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” each day. Otherwise, partly sunny days with afternoon highs remaining generally in the low 90s.

TOPIC TROPICS: An area of low pressure located inland over central Georgia continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms over portions of the southeastern U.S. This system is expected to move generally northeastward toward the coast of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states later this week. Some development of this system is possible late this week if it moves over water. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding across portions of the southeastern U.S. during the next couple of days. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Be Blessed and Highly Favored today!!!

Ryan