River Region United Way Names Ronald Simmons as New CEO

by Alabama News Network Staff

River Region United Way (RRUW) has announced Ronald A. Simmons, IOM, as its new president and chief executive officer.

Ron Simmons is a native of Montgomery and a 1983 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School. He is a graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in Marketing and Military Science. Simmons was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves from the Auburn University at Montgomery ROTC program in 1987. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Institute of Organizational Management at the University of Georgia.

Simmons joins United Way coming from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, where he served for 10 years – most recently as the vice president of sales for the Destination Montgomery Convention and Visitor Bureau. Previously, Simmons served as the vice president of business development and sports national sales manager for the chamber and CVB.

Simmons’ work in the nonprofit sector is not limited to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He is the founder of D.A.D.S (Dads And Daughters Saturday) and serves on various boards throughout the community, including the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, East Montgomery YMCA and the Montgomery City-County Public Library. Simmons has also served on the boards of Brantwood Children’s Home and Jubilee CityFest. He is also a member of the Economic Development Association of Alabama and a Leadership Montgomery graduate, Class XXVIII.

“We are extremely excited about Ron Simmons joining the River Region United Way,” shared Dr. Rhea Ingram, RRUW Chair of the Board. “Ron not only brings a wealth of business acumen and marketing savvy, but he is from the River Region, as a lifelong resident. He will be a tremendous asset to our communities, leading our organization toward its centennial in 2023 and beyond.”

As president and CEO of River Region United Way, Simmons will establish a vision that is achieved through the efforts of a diverse team of high-performing leaders, volunteers and staff. He will lead a staff of nine in identifying community needs, finding the resources required to address those needs, and allocating funds where they will make the greatest impact. In this role, Simmons will serve as the chief mobilizer, leveraging the power of relationships and networks, and working across private, public and corporate sectors to improve the conditions in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties.

Ron Simmons stated, “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with River Region United Way, the board of directors, staff and partners who are so committed to improving the lives of people in the communities I love! United Way’s purpose of Making Life Better for Everyone mirrors the work of the Chamber in many ways. Both organizations understand that education, financial stability and good healthcare are critical elements for building strong communities. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our communities in this new role.”

Simmons will take his post on July 16, 2020. He succeeds Jimmy Hill who served as president and CEO from 2014-2020. Hill left the position to take a statewide leadership role as executive director of Alabama CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates.