Sessions Steps Up Attacks on Tuberville Ahead of Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is stepping up attacks against his Senate primary rival, accusing former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville of hiding and being unprepared for Washington.

Tuberville and Sessions face off in the July 14 Republican runoff for Sessions’ former Senate seat. Sessions, speaking in Montgomery, accused Tuberville of hiding by refusing to debate despite initially promising he would do so.

He also criticized Tuberville’s handling of the case of a football player accused of sexual assault and his involvement in a hedge fund where his partner pleaded guilty to fraud. Tuberville narrowly led Sessions in the spring primary, leaving the Sessions camp scrambling to make up ground before the runoff.

