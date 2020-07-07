Three Suffer Injuries in McGhee Place Drive Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, July 7, around 11:50 am, police responded to two separate local hospitals in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, contact was made with two adult male victims at one hospital and one adult male victim at the other hospital who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims said the incident occurred in the 3500 block of McGhee Place Drive in Montgomery.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this time. There is no further information available at this time.