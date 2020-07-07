Two Additional Men Charged in Riverchase Galleria Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two additional suspects have been charged in the murder of 8-year-old Royta De’Marco Giles and the wounding of three victims inside the Riverchase Galleria Friday, July 3. Around 3:18 P.M., the Hoover 9-1-1 center received multiple calls of shots fired inside the mall. Three shooting victims were located inside the mall and a fourth victim drove himself to American Family Care.

Giles was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving a Children’s Hospital. The other three victims were all treated and released that evening.

Responding officers were alerted to a male with a firearm running through the parking deck of the Hyatt Regency Hotel and took him into custody without incident. Detectives determined that this suspect, identified as Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, was involved in a verbal argument with a group of males on the first level of the mall, near the food court. During the argument, Coleman armed himself with a 5.56 caliber pistol concealed in a backpack and fired toward the other males. At least two of them immediately returned fire with handguns.

Police believe that no one involved in the initial argument was injured and all four of the shooting victims were innocent by-standers caught in the crossfire. Coleman has been charged with Capital Murder and three counts of Assault 2nd degree.

Hoover PD distributed images of five persons of interest on Sunday, July 5th. Within hours, they received numerous tips identifying all of the individuals depicted in the photographs. Detectives have interviewed these individuals and talked with several citizens who came forward with additional information.

After meeting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office today, the following warrants were obtained:

King Gary Williams, 19, of Birmingham

– Capital Murder-No Bond

– 3 counts of Assault 2nd degree-No Bond

Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr., 19, of Birmingham

– Capital Murder-No Bond

– 3 counts of Assault 2nd degree-No Bond

Williams turned himself into Hoover Police Sunday evening. Jackson turned himself in Monday afternoon. Both were transferred from the Hoover City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail earlier Tuesday.