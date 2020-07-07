Upcoming Trial Could Close Perry Co. Cold Case

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s been more than five years since Perry County native Samuel Payne disappeared — and members of his family say they’re still waiting for justice in his case.

Payne was living in North Carolina at the time — and had come back home to Perry County to see his father — who was dying of cancer.

He went out with an old friend on New Year’s Eve night 2014 — but never came back.

His body was found three months later near a creek in Dallas County.

Rachel Perkins is Payne’s mother.

“For me as a mother to bury my son, it was hard,” she said.

“He was a very good son and I really miss him.”

Willie Thomas, the friend Payne went partying with — the night he disappeared, was indicted in the case — on a charge of Abuse-of-a-Corpse in 2018.

It’s a serious charge,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“It’s a felony you can get up to ten years on. So, it’s not a misdemeanor, it’s not a minor charge, it’s not a traffic ticket. It’s a serious charge.”

Jackson says the trial is scheduled for October 19th.

The case remains under investigation by the ALEA Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information can call the SBI Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011.