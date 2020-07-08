2.5 Million Face Coverings Ordered for Alabama Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Education has announced that 2.5 million facial coverings have been ordered for Alabama schools. This will be approximately three masks per staff member and three masks per student. The facial coverings are washable and reusable.

Upon consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health and/or their local public health officials and local elected officials, local school systems will determine if facial coverings are required.

There is not a statewide facial covering mandate.