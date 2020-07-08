Alabama State adds Tate, the ACCC Player of the Year

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams added another signee to the 2020-21 class with the addition of Alabama Community College Conference State Player of the Year LaTrell Tate Wednesday afternoon.

“Latrell is a scoring guard who has the ability to score at all three levels,” Williams said. “He is a high character individual who will bring a tremendous amount of winning spirit to our program. We are excited to welcome LaTrell to Hornet Nation.”

Tate comes to Alabama State from Bevill State Community College where he averaged 25.4 points per game in 29 games during his lone season earning NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors. He finished the season shooting 41.5 (222-of-535) percent from the floor and 41.3 (99-of-240) percent from beyond the arc during the 2019-20 season.

He finished the season connecting on 87.1 (195-of-224) percent of his free throws and dished out 68 total assists. He also recorded 42 steals, while pouring in 738 points last season. He scored in double figures in all 29 games last season and recorded 20-plus points in 23 of those. Tate also scored 30-plus points six times.

Tate recorded three games in which he scored a career-high 42 points against Walters State CC (11/29/19), 37 against Eastern Florida State (11/30/19), and 36 against Wallace CC (12/7/19). He poured in 34 points two times last season against Blue Mountain (11/15/19) and Wallace State CC (2/3/20), while also posting 31 against Wallace State (1/7/20).

He connected on 10 or more field goals four times last season, including a career-high 15 against Walters State CC (11/29/19). Tate finished with six or more rebounds six different times, including a career-high seven three times. He also dished out four or more assists seven times, including a career-high six against Lawson State (1/23/20).

Prior to his junior college, Tate played at Osborne High School in Marietta (Ga.) where he averaged 33 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 88 percent from the free throw line.