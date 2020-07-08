Bush Hog Donates Zero-Turn Mower to Help Clean Up Effort

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A home grown manufacturing company in Selma is paying it forward in the community in a big way.

Bush Hog, Inc. — donated a zero turn mower to a local business owner who has been cleaning up around the city — at no charge.

Crews from Snow’s Cleaning Service have been cutting grass and weed-eating — at the riverfront park — cemeteries — and even city hall.

Bush Hog officials says the donation was a way to show support the clean-up effort — and give back to the community.

Jule Booker is the Marketing Manager at the company.

“We believe in Selma and we believe in being involved in our community, we think you should give where you live,” she said.

“And we saw a need there, that maybe we could step out and help another business to help our community.”

Bush Hog is a leading manufacturer of rotary cutters and finishing mowers in North America.