Hot & Humid With More Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We remain in this moist and unstable weather pattern through Friday. The daily rounds of showers and storms will continue. The storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Overnight lows hover in the lower to mid 70s. High pressure becomes more dominant over us during the upcoming weekend. This will result in fewer storms but higher temperatures. We’re thinking mid 90s but heat index values will be more like 100 to 105. This pattern will stick around for most of next week as well. Temps will top out in the lower to mid 90s and those pop up showers/storms will be possible each afternoon. It’s a typical summertime weather pattern until further notice.