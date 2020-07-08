Low Voter Turnout Predicted in July 14th Republican Primary Run-Off

by Jalea Brooks

Next Tuesday, Alabamians will head to the polls the first statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic. July 14th is the republican primary run-off for Alabama’s U.S Senate Seat and Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Low voter turnout is typical in a special election, but political analyst Steve Flower’s weighed in amid coronavirus concerns and what he’s calling low voter interest. “I think its just the middle of Summer most of the state just has one race and half the state, 40%, of the state are Democrats and they are not going to vote in the Republican primary”

Many have already made plans to bypass the polls on election day. Secretary of State John Merrill expects 17-22% of eligible Alabamians to cast their vote next week. His office said that as of Wednesday morning 38,285 absentee ballots had been applied for and 19,386 had been returned for the July 14th run-off.

“It’s going to be a lot of people wanting to vote absentee and taking advantage of that opportunity” said Flowers.

The secretary of state’s office has announced $2.2 million is being allocated to assist counties in buying cleaning supplies, gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment which should help put voters at ease. Flowers says there’s still some understandable hesitation, especially among older voters to cast a ballot in person.

Counties will be eligible for another round of funding related to the November 3rd General Election. Applications will be due to the Secretary of State’s Office on October 2, 2020.