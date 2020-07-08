More Showers and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE SHOWERS LATER TODAY: A few showers on the radar this morning, but we expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to form across Alabama again this afternoon in the tropical airmass that covers the state. Odds of any one spot getting wet this afternoon is around 70 percent, and the showers and storms will be very efficient rain producers due to the high precipitable water values. Look for more clouds than sun today with a highs around 90°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: While scattered showers and storms are still likely Thursday and Friday, they should be fewer in number as the upper trough over the region lifts out. The sky will be partly sunny both days with highs in the low 90ss heat levels begin to tick up.

HOT AND HUMID WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions and highs will range from the low to mid 90s and with such high humidity levels, heat index values will be well over 100° this weekend, and perhaps near the 105° Heat Advisory criteria. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will dot the radar each afternoon and evening, again, nothing too unusual for mid-July in Alabama. Also, this weekend we may have to watch developments to our northwest, as model data continues to show the potential for complexes of strong storms developing and moving into Alabama…stay tuned!!!

NEXT WEEK: Fairly typical mid-summer weather is the story; partly sunny, hot, humid days with the typical risk of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs through the week will be generally in the 91-96 degree range..

IN THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure centered inland over South Carolina continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and heavy rain over portions of the southeastern United States. The low is expected to move east-northeastward toward the coast later today and then turn northeastward near or just offshore of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states Thursday and Friday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form if the low moves over water. Regardless of development, the low is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding across portions of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent. This system will more than likely become Tropical Storm Fay…

Bless someone today!!!

Ryan