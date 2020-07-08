Prattville Police Department Donates Equipment to the Mosses Police Department

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department donated equipment to the Town of Mosses Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

New Mosses Police Chief DeMarcus Weems says that he appreciates the Prattville Police Department. “I would like to thank Chief Mark Thompson and Assistant Chief Diane Thomas for this partnership. I look forward to working together in order to help keep our communities safe.”

Weems is planning a community event at the end of July to get to know the residents of Mosses.