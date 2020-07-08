Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Announces New Leadership

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The largest Civil Rights event in the country is now under new leadership.

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee recently announced Drew Glover of Santa Cruz, California — as the new Principal Coordinator for the event.

Glover takes over from Faya Rose Toure — who coordinated the Jubilee for nearly 30 years.

The Jubilee features more than 40 separate events.

Glover says some of the new events he’s planning — will focus on youth education and entrepeneurship.

“We’ll see a lot of similar programming that is historic and traditional like the mock trials, the sojourns, the Unity Breakfasts, the Freedom Flame Gala Awards and the inductions in the Hall of Fame,” said Glover.

“But additionally now we’re going to be really focusing and one of my main goals is to engage and activate youth,” said Glover.

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee — commemorates Bloody Sunday — the Selma to Montgomery March — and passage of the Voting Rights Act.

The event is scheduled for — March 4th thru 7th — 2021.