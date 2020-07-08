Teen Charged in Death of The Voice of the Auburn Tigers and His Wife, Files for Youth Offender Status

by Alabama News Network Staff

Johnston Taylor, the teen charged with manslaughter in the death of the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramlett, and his wife Paula, has filed for youthful offender status. Taylor’s lawyers filed for the motion on July 6.

Judge Jacob Walker has not ruled on the application.

On the night of May 25, Taylor was speeding when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV, killing them. The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.

A $50,000 bond for Taylor was revoked on December 18, after authorities say that the teenager continued to drive recklessly. Documents filed by prosecutors say Taylor received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving.

One of Taylor’s attorneys, Walter Northcutt, said Taylor has finished his court-mandated treatment.