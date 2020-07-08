Three Arrested in Lee County Face Major Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

On July 8, around 7:00 AM, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators, Lee County SWAT members, Muscogee County, Georgia Investigators, Alabama Game and fish officers, members of the Alabama Fire Marshals Office and The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SWAT team conducted two search warrants in Lee County in reference to illegal drug sales. During the searches, Investigators located approximately seven ounces of Methamphetamine, a large amount of Marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, one firearm, and approximately $13,000 in U.S. currency.

Jo Marie Reaves, 45, and Christopher Felix Ohearn, 42, both from Valley, were taken into custody at the scene. Jeremy Michael Deason, 42, of Salem fled from the scene on Alabama Hwy 169 and was apprehended after an approximate eleven mile car chase. The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of North Uniroyal Rd. and Columbus Parkway in Opelika when the vehicle Deason was driving was forced off the road by a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. Deason was then taken into custody.

Reaves was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana in the first degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. She is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $82,000 bond.

Ohearn was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant and is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

Deason was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude and Criminal Mischief First Degree. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on an $88,000 bond.