by Alabama News Network Staff

A death investigation has been launched in Tuskegee after a body was found in the 500 block of N. Elm Street. The body was found on July 8, around 10:50 AM.

Tuskegee police identify the man as Charles Melvin Belford, 60, of Tuskegee.

Tuskegee PD Sgt. Kimberly Johnson says the case is being classified as a death investigation pending the cause of death.