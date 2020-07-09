Building Heat And Humidity This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another mostly cloudy start to the day, but expect a bit more sunshine by this afternoon. While the clouds held temperatures down through midday, more sunshine this afternoon allows temperatures to warm to around 90° in most locations. Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain ends tonight, with a partly cloudy sky overnight.

A bit more sunshine could finally greet us Friday morning. However, looks like the afternoon still features a decent coverage of showers and storms. If the rain holds off for long enough or misses a particular area entirely, high temperatures could reach the mid 90s. Heat index temperatures approach 105° during the afternoon, and exceed 100° for most of it. Friday’s showers and storms taper off during the evening, with mainly dry weather Friday night. Most of the clouds clear Friday night, leading to plenty of sunshine early Saturday morning.

Mid-90° heat continues this weekend. Afternoon heat index temperatures could approach or exceed 105°. Expect scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Models hint at and MCS, or mesoscale convective system, impacting our area sometime between Saturday night and Sunday. These clusters of storms often produce damaging straight-line winds, so we’ll be mindful of the potential threat. Saturday and Sunday night’s lows settle in the mid 70s.

Decent chances for daily showers and storms continue next week. However, looks like these are part of a more routine summer pattern. That means most of them occur during the afternoons, with more sunshine during the mornings. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with widespread mid-90° heat again for Wednesday and Thursday.